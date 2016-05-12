Skip to content
8News
Richmond
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Traffic
Politics
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Taking Action
Consumer Alerts
What’s Trending?
Weird News
Health
Entertainment
Top Stories
UK to pressure social media companies to fight anti-vax info
Top Stories
Man gets first haircut in 15 years to join Army
Lithuania to buy iodine tables as Belarus plans power plant
Pilot suffers serious injuries after plane crashes near Essex County airport
Initiatives discussed to improve rural broadband in Virginia
StormTracker 8
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
Report a Closing
Closings and Delays
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Taking Action
Send a news tip to iReport8
WATCH
Livestream 8News
Live Breaking News
Video Center
TV Listings
Community
Back To School HQ
8News Back to School Guide
Richmond Nights
Local Events
RVA Happy Hour Guide
Top of the Class
Positively Richmond
Better Future Fund
Showcase Richmond
Sports
8Sports Blitz
H.S. football previews
Little League World Series
804 Experts
Real Estate Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
Richmond Jazz Festival Sweepstakes
About Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Contact Us
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
3
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Pilot seriously injured in Essex County plane crash
1
of
/
3
Breaking News
Crash closes all southbound lanes of I-85 in Dinwiddie County
2
of
/
3
Breaking News
Police: Teen shot overnight in Richmond
3
of
/
3
Chesterfield Police Officer Gary Buro
Mother remembers son and other fallen officers in Chesterfield
Trending Stories
Pilot suffers serious injuries after plane crashes near Essex County airport
Police: Woman tried to smother husband with pillow in Vanderbilt hospital room
Crash closes all southbound lanes of I-85 in Dinwiddie County
Police: Teen shot overnight in Richmond
2 firefighters from Virginia, Florida missing on fishing trip
Don't Miss
92-year-old World War II veteran becoming a dancing sensation in Richmond: ‘He’s a Casanova’
Where you live: 8News Back to School Guide
Richmond’s new indoor mini-golf attraction sees overnight success: ‘A cascade of people’
Richmond Jazz Festival Sweepstakes
More Don't Miss
Local Events