Skip to content
8News
Richmond
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Traffic
Politics
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Taking Action
Consumer Alerts
What’s Trending?
Weird News
Health
Entertainment
Top Stories
Mayor Stoney announces plans for Richmond with estimated $15M surplus
Top Stories
Bacteria, E.coli levels in James River violate state water quality standard
Retailers’ results show sharp divide between losers, winners
The Latest: Jury backs writer Sparks in employment lawsuit
Fed officials widely divided on rates at July meeting
StormTracker 8
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
Report a Closing
Closings and Delays
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Taking Action
Send a news tip to iReport8
WATCH
Livestream 8News
Live Breaking News
Video Center
TV Listings
Community
Back To School HQ
8News Back to School Guide
Richmond Nights
Local Events
RVA Happy Hour Guide
Top of the Class
Positively Richmond
Better Future Fund
Showcase Richmond
Sports
8Sports Blitz
H.S. football previews
Little League World Series
804 Experts
Real Estate Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
Richmond Jazz Festival Sweepstakes
About Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Contact Us
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Sussex I inmate critically hurt in apparent ‘in-cell attack’ by cellmate
Live Now
Live Now
More thunderstorms are likely this afternoon. Track the rain with VIPIR Radar
child detention
Trump administration moves to end limits on child detention
Trending Stories
Sussex I inmate critically hurt in apparent ‘in-cell attack’ by cellmate
Biden to visit Richmond next week for presidential fundraiser
StormTracker 8: Isolated storms tonight: Soakers possible on Friday
Pentagon cancels billion-dollar missile defense project
Richmond woman takes matters into her own hands after hit-and-run
Don't Miss
Where you live: 8News Back to School Guide
Man ‘mowing with cops’ in all 50 states makes a stop in RVA
Richmond Jazz Festival Sweepstakes
92-year-old World War II veteran becoming a dancing sensation in Richmond: ‘He’s a Casanova’
Richmond’s new indoor mini-golf attraction sees overnight success: ‘A cascade of people’
More Don't Miss
Local Events