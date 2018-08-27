Skip to content
8News
Richmond
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Traffic
Politics
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Taking Action
Consumer Alerts
What’s Trending?
Weird News
Health
Entertainment
Top Stories
Chris Kraft, 1st flight director for NASA, dies at 95
Top Stories
Mexico sets 1st half murder record, up 5.3%
The Latest: Venezuela government says attack caused blackout
Chris Kraft, 1st flight director for NASA, dies at 95
Trump meets with chipmakers on Huawei, other economic issues
StormTracker 8
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
Report a Closing
Closings and Delays
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Taking Action
Send a news tip to iReport8
WATCH
Livestream 8News
Video Center
TV Listings
Community
Local Events
Back To School
RVA Happy Hour Guide
Top of the Class
Positively Richmond
Better Future Fund
Showcase Richmond
Sports
804 Experts
Real Estate Expert
Retirement Planning Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
Fantastic Fathers Photo Sweepstakes
About Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Contact Us
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
4
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
RPD: Two men who nearly hit officers on dirt bikes charged with attempted capital murder
1
of
/
4
Breaking News
StormTracker 8: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for parts of Central Virginia
2
of
/
4
Breaking News
Man found shot in Richmond parking lot fighting for life
3
of
/
4
Breaking News
Police: Officer wounded after gun fires ‘unexpectedly’ inside backpack; suspect charged
4
of
/
4
Chris Kraft
Chris Kraft, 1st flight director for NASA, dies at 95
Don't Miss
Beat the heat: Cooling stations open across Central Virginia
Cheers! A guide to Richmond’s ‘Happy Hour’
8News is on Alexa!
Become an 8News ‘Traffic Spotter’ on Waze!
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Add 8News and the StormTracker 8 team to your Amazon Alexa flash briefing
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
More Don't Miss
Local Events