Skip to content
8News
Richmond
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Traffic
Politics
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Taking Action
Consumer Alerts
What’s Trending?
Weird News
Health
Entertainment
Top Stories
Coca-Cola to unveil two holiday flavors in September
Top Stories
Trump official: Statue of Liberty poem refers to Europeans
Flights resuming at Hong Kong airport after protest chaos
Judge bars Trump from taking energy panel’s advice
Georgia’s Abrams announces new voter protection program
StormTracker 8
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
Report a Closing
Closings and Delays
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Taking Action
Send a news tip to iReport8
WATCH
Livestream 8News
Live Breaking News
Video Center
TV Listings
Community
Back To School HQ
Richmond Nights
Local Events
RVA Happy Hour Guide
Top of the Class
Positively Richmond
Better Future Fund
Showcase Richmond
Sports
8Sports Blitz
H.S. football previews
Little League World Series
804 Experts
Real Estate Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
Richmond Jazz Festival Sweepstakes
About Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Contact Us
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
It’s a StormTracker 8 Severe Weather Alert Day. Click here to see when to expect storms
Church Massacre
Officer: Jail inmate assaults man charged in church massacre
Trending Stories
Kentucky man accused of raping 8-year-old girl, fracturing her skull with shovel
Warden reassigned, 2 guards suspended after Epstein death
Childcare costs in Virginia among highest in the nation
Richmond man whose yard is plagued by flooding says he’s ‘still waiting’ on city to complete repairs
By the numbers: How local school districts tested on SOLs compared to state averages
Don't Miss
Virginia woman celebrates 30 years since life-saving organ transplant
Richmond Jazz Festival Sweepstakes
Virtual tours offer unique look at Virginia’s centuries-old slave dwellings
More Don't Miss
Local Events