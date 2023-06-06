RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’ve spent time online, chances are you’re familiar with the concept of an IP address.

An Internet Protocol address, or IP address, is a unique number that identifies a device connected to the internet, like a license plate number for a vehicle. Computers, phones, tablets and even routers all have distinct IP addresses to help them communicate over the internet.

While IP addresses can be public or private depending on what type of device they represent with, it’s important to never share any of your devices’ IP addresses with a stranger. They can be used to find your physical location, steal your personal information and intercept your online activity.

Still, you may need to know your device’s IP address for whatever reason, and different types of devices have their IP addresses in different places.

Apple computers

An Apple computer’s IP address can be found in its System Preferences. Click on System Preferences, then network, followed by Ethernet (if you’re using a wired connection) or Wi-Fi (if you’re using a wireless connection). To the right of the network name is the Details button, that is where the IP addresses of the computer and router can both be found.

Windows PCs

For PCs using the Windows 11 operating system, the IP address can be found by going the start menu, then clicking Settings. After clicking on Settings, click on Network & Internet, followed by Properties. Scroll down to find your PC’s IP address.

iPhones

An iPhone’s IP address can be found by tapping settings, followed by Wi-Fi, then tapping the “i” next to the network’s name.

Android phones

For Android phones connected to Wi-Fi, go to Settings, followed by Connections, then Wi-Fi. Click the gear to the right of the network name, then View more. Scroll down to find the IP address.