Timeline: President Trump’s activities during the week he tested positive for coronavirus

Trump’s view on masks jumps to forefront after he tests positive for virus President Donald Trump, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, has spent much of the year downplaying the health threat, including frequently being seen not wearing a mask.

Pres. Trump coronavirus diagnosis: Who else tested positive, who else tested negative? President Donald Trump announced overnight Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus. NewsNation has compiled a list of administrative officials who have since been tested for the virus.

VCU Health doctor weighs in as Trump begins battle with COVID-19 President Donald Trump's age makes him more likely to have complications from the virus, according to what doctors say they know about COVID-19. the docto

Here are all the places President Trump went this week before testing positive for coronavirus Here's a recap of everywhere Trump went over the past week