Timeline: President Trump’s activities during the week he tested positive for coronavirus

President Donald Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19
- President Donald Trump, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, has spent much of the year downplaying the health threat, including frequently being seen not wearing a mask.
- President Donald Trump announced overnight Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus. NewsNation has compiled a list of administrative officials who have since been tested for the virus.
- President Donald Trump's age makes him more likely to have complications from the virus, according to what doctors say they know about COVID-19. the docto
- Here's a recap of everywhere Trump went over the past week
- Joe Biden, el retador demócrata en la carrera presidencial, será examinado el viernes por el coronavirus, según un informe de CNN.