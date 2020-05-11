105-year-old Henrico woman celebrates birthday with outdoor party

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Family and friends surprised a local woman for her 105th birthday on Sunday afternoon outside of her home in Henrico.

Gladys Luck has lived 105 years and is still going strong as her family set up a birthday celebration to surprise her.

Gladys gave 8News her tips to living a long and healthy life:

Eat one banana for breakfast — all she has until lunchtime

For lunch — black coffee with no sugar and no cream

Take a moment to relax and read the paper every day

Born in 1915 in Petersburg and graduating from Petersburg High, Gladys Luck lived through the Spanish Flu, and now a modern global pandemic in COVID-19.

“It’s wonderful for people to do that — to celebrate friends and family,” Luck said.

“She didn’t think she’ll be here this long, but now she says she’s going for 106,” her daughter, Nancy Luck, said.

