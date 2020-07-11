3 injured in 3 separate shootings overnight in Richmond

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
crime-generic-police-robbery-shooting-arrest-richmond-police-rpd-vsp-virginia-state-police-henrico_171436

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police responded to three separate shootings Saturday morning. 

Richmond police responded to the 1200 block of St. James Street at 1:08 a.m. Once on scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital. The victim’s injury is non-life threatening.

At 2:16 a.m., Richmond police responded to the 1700 block of E. Franklin Street. A man had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital. The victim’s injury is life threatening. 

There was an accident involving two vehicles on the 2200 block of E. Main. Richmond police responded at 2:36 a.m. A man had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital. The victim’s injury is life threatening.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events