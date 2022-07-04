RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police were called to the 4 Cyber Café on West Broad Street at approximately 3:40 a.m. on Monday for reports of random gunfire. When they arrived, they found six people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Four have non-life-threatening injuries, while two victims remain in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police also confirmed one person was transported to the hospital while the other five were self-transported.

“Richmond police officers are here to keep everyone safe, and public safety is our top priority,” said the Public affairs director of the Richmond Police department, Tracy Walker. “We just ask the community to do their part as well to help keep their neighborhoods and communities safe.”

Richmond Police Department held a holiday public safety meeting at 10 a.m. this morning to inform members of the community of the rise in violence this time of year.

“See something — say something,” said John Hayes, Deputy Chief of Patrol Operations. “Our detectives will rely on people who saw something and will say something to help us solve this as soon as possible. We even want to know the motive; why would people be angry enough to do that?”

