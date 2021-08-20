Amelia County school parent decries alleged reaction to maskless daughter

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The mother of an Amelia County sixth grader is upset how the middle school has reacted to her daughter not wearing a mask. Though Virginia requires masks be worn among students, staff and visitors in K-12 schools, she remains peeved how administration handles the issue.

Lyndsey Radford says her 10-year-old daughter Haleigh has been sent to the school office several times since class resumed Wednesday, Aug. 11.

“She says it’s very cold in her classroom, she’s got all of her hot air in her face, and she’s just uncomfortable,” Radford said of Haleigh. “She’s already distanced, it shouldn’t be an issue when she’s sitting down at her desk.”

When 8News sought comment from school administration Thursday, Amelia County Public School’s Director of Instruction Dr. Cynthia Reasoner denied Haleigh was sent to the office over the ordeal. Superintendent Dr. Lori Harper sent 8News an email notifying how parents can seek an exemption to the mask requirement, but offered no specifics around the allegations.

Haleigh Radford and brothers. Photo: Lyndsey Radford

Radford said she has asked for a virtual school option for Haleigh because of the issue with wearing a mask, but claims administration said she passed the deadline to choose it.

It wasn’t until the second day of school Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the mask requirement.

Exemptions to the state’s mask rule include medical and religious reasons. Schools have the option to require proof when seeking an exemption, and in Amelia County, they do.

A page of the exemption form parents in Amelia County could fill out for an exemption from wearing a mask in school.

Doctors can fill out an exemption request form before school administration decides how they could accommodate; more social distancing, and face shields are noted options.

Radford says she hopes a doctor will sign the form. In the meantime, she says frequent dismissals from class is a troubling start to the year

“She’s not getting the proper education at all,” she said. “This is a failure to her.“