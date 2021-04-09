Ashland Police looking for missing 5-year-old girl

ASHLAND, VA. (WRIC) – Ashland Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 5-year-old girl.

Aryiah Ross was reported missing on April 8 but she was last seen April 7 at 7 p.m. She is 4 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 39 pounds.

Police say Ross was last seen with Crystal Pitman who is possibly driving a silver Ford Focus with Virginia license plates UPL 3571. While there is no evidence of foul play, Ross’ family and the police are concerned for her well-being given the amount of time that has passed.

Anyone with information can call 804-730-6140.