Black Business Expo kicks off Small Business Saturday

Richmond (WRIC) – A Black Expo, sponsored by Black Connections, kicked off Small Business Saturday their own way on Friday.

“This is all positive,” said Sandra Wilson, who helped organize the expo. “Why not do it?!”

Wilson says more than more than 60 vendors showed up and they had room for 90 more. But, she’s thankful that many came out to support the event.

The expo had vendors who sold hair, food and their own unique products.

“Keep it cute sis, lip gloss,” said Aniyla Moore, the five-year old co-owner of KeepItCuteSis lip gloss brand.

“We want other girls to be pretty and fabulous like us,” says her sister Avanni Ferguson, only seven years old herself.

These two have been selling their lip gloss line for only a short amount of time. But, think they know what it takes to run a successful business.

“Something that is relevant, something people need,” said Tameeka Lesley, who shopped at the expo. “First and foremost, go with your passion. Whatever your vision is, your God-given passion is what is going to drive you to success.”

Wilson hopes to have an expo in the spring with even more vendors.

