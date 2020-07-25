Chesterfield citizens organize ‘Go Blue Day’ in support of law enforcement

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Citizens in Chesterfield joined together Saturday morning to show their support for law enforcement for ‘Go Blue Day.’

Those in attendance said the event wasn’t about being against other movements, but they just wished to show support as community members for those in blue.

Dozens of people showed up to openly support law enforcement in Chesterfield, and Sheriff Karl Leonard told 8News that he believes it is just as important for people in the community to see it is okay to support law enforcement.

“We knew we had support but it’s always good to see it first-hand. People coming out today to spend time on their Saturday morning to verbally tell us and show us they support is really reassuring,” Leonard said.

People gave speeches about the importance of law enforcement and their first-hand experiences of needing them as well.

People also brought American flags and signs of support for law enforcement, but the take away for Sheriff Leonard was that you can support multiple causes.

