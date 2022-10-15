CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC)- The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt early Saturday morning.

According to the department, officers responded to the 5400 block of Bordeaux Way at about 12:05 A.M. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated on-scene, then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information was released. If you have any information, contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 804-748-1251.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8news for updates.