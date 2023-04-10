Chesterfield Police is looking for two suspects who allegedly robbed a vape store Sunday night.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- The Chesterfield Police Department is looking for two people who allegedly robbed the Art Tobacco & Vape store on Courthouse Road Sunday night.

According to the department, officers were called to the store at 1108 Courthouse Road at 10:37 p.m. Police say two males showed a gun and stole merchandise before running away.

Nobody was hurt.

One suspect is described as a black male, about five-feet-seven inches tall, and wearing a black mask, black hoodie, light jeans, sneakers and black gloves.

The other suspect is described as a black male about six feet tall with a medium build. He was seen wearing an orange ski mask, light hoodie, black sweatpants and sneakers.

If you have any information, contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 804-748-1251.

