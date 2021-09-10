Dale Earnhardt, Jr. eager to get back in car for Richmond Xfinity Series race

FILE – In this Aug. 3, 2014, file photo, Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. Longtime fan favorite Dale Earnhardt Jr. is expected to be the marquee name on NASCAR’s 2021 Hall of Fame class, to be announced Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Since retiring from driving in NASCAR full-time, Dale Earnhardt, Jr. has made a point of competing in one race a year.

In 2021, he circled the Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway on his calendar.

The goals for the Hall of Fame driver when the engines start at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday are two-fold.

“I hope I am reminded why I love it and why I don’t do it anymore,” Earnhardt, Jr. laughed. “The last couple of times I ran these races, I am excited when I get in the car. I am like, ‘Man, this is so good.’ All the emotions and the senses and everything coming back to you, it just feels right.”

Earnhardt, Jr. has three career Cup Series wins at Richmond and four in the Xfinity Series.