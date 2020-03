RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say one person is dead after a shooting late Saturday night in Richmond’s East End.

Just before midnight, officers were called to the 2200 block of Creighton Road for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death. Anyone with information is asked to Call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.