CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Two adults were displaced by a heavy house fire in Chesterfield Monday evening.

Firefighters responded to Poinsetta Court around 6:45 p.m. 8News heard reports of heavy flames when first responders arrived on scene.

Two people who lived in the home were forced out. One was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. They are in stable condition. A firefighter also suffered heat exhaustion but didn’t need to be taken to the hospital.

Two adults were displaced by a heavy house fire on Poinsetta Court in Chesterfield Monday evening. Credit: Brad Vassar.

Two adults were displaced by a heavy house fire on Poinsetta Court in Chesterfield Monday evening. Credit: Brad Vassar. Firefighters responded to 3225 Poinsetta Court around 6:45 p.m. 8News heard reports of heavy flames when they arrived on scene.

Two adults were displaced by a heavy house fire on Poinsetta Court in Chesterfield Monday evening. Credit: Brad Vassar. Firefighters responded to 3225 Poinsetta Court around 6:45 p.m. 8News heard reports of heavy flames when they arrived on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.