CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Two adults were displaced by a heavy house fire in Chesterfield Monday evening.
Firefighters responded to Poinsetta Court around 6:45 p.m. 8News heard reports of heavy flames when first responders arrived on scene.
Two people who lived in the home were forced out. One was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. They are in stable condition. A firefighter also suffered heat exhaustion but didn’t need to be taken to the hospital.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
