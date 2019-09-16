1  of  7
Hanover Sheriff’s Office hosting active shooter response presentation

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a presentation about resident response to an active shooter situation.

The presentation, which runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the county administrative building, is open for everyone. Deputies said the event will help people become better aware and prepared, if involved in an active shooter situation.

Registration starts at 6 p.m.

Spots are still open, but space is limited. Email Ana Diloreto here, or call 804-365-6231 to secure a spot.

