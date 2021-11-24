How much is gas going to cost when I travel on Thanksgiving?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Over the next few hours, millions of Americans will be driving to see friends and families for their Thanksgiving feasts. For many, the drive will be more expensive than it was last year.

According to AAA, average gas prices nationwide sit around $3.39 per gallon.

Rising prices is something the nation has seen for months, with prices soaring nearing 60 percent since last year. AAA says despite paying more at the pump, Thanksgiving travel will come close to pre-pandemic levels.

In Virginia, the average gallon of gas will cost you $3.25. Prices vary across the state with southwestern counties seeing lower prices than prices to the east and north. Richmond gas prices have dropped in the past week and are lower than a month ago, according to GasBuddy.

If you’re headed up north to places like Washington D.C., that number bumps up to $3.57 a gallon.

You may find some relief if you head down south to states like North Carolina where the average sits at $3.20 a gallon.

Relief could come soon as President Joe Biden is tapping into emergency oil reserves in hopes of bringing those prices down.

Expected prices can be found through AAA Gas Prices tracker.