RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The UConn men’s basketball team defeated San Diego State 76-59 late Monday night to claim the program’s fifth national championship.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
by: Mike Rogers
Posted:
Updated:
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The UConn men’s basketball team defeated San Diego State 76-59 late Monday night to claim the program’s fifth national championship.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>