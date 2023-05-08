Part of I-295 south in Hanover is closed due to a crash.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)-

UPDATE: All lanes are back open as of 4:45 a.m.

The left center, right center and right lanes of Interstate 295 in Hanover are closed due to a crash.

An email sent by VDOT at 2:53 a.m. Monday stated the lanes were closed between the Meadowbridge Road and Chamberlayne Road exits, around mile marker 39.7.

Drivers are asked to expect delays and use alternate routes if possible.

An 8News crew is on the scene- where a possible dead body was seen in the roadway. We are working to get more information from authorities.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 8News for the latest updates.