RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that hurt a 17-year-old Saturday night.

According to a release from the department, officers responded to the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard near Angus Road at 10:27 p.m., where they found that victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

No information was released about a suspect.

If you have any information, call the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5112.

