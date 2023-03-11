RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- The Richmond Police Department is investigating an apparent shooting that killed a juvenile male Friday night.
According to a release from the department, officers responded to the 1600 block of Stockton Street at 9:54 p.m. for a report of a person down. Once on scene, they found the juvenile victim with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are not looking for any suspects at this time.
If you have any information, contact the department at 804-646-5112.
