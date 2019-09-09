Local baseball team helping Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — A local baseball team is stepping up to the plate to help those in need following Hurricane Dorian.

The Metropolitan Junior Baseball League wants to help the Bahamas recover but needs your help first.

This time, cleats and gloves bring these young men together for more than a sport. “This is bigger than baseball,” Darryl Husband, a coach on the team, said.

The team is no stranger to those in the Bahamas. “It’s kinda hard to think about what they’re going through right now,” player Louis Raffenot said.

In January, the team traveled to Nassau for an international baseball tournament.

“It’s like all about diversity down there. Everybody’s like different in their own way and that’s actually cool. You have like a bond with everybody,” player Davionne Anderson said.

The Bahamian team travels to Richmond’s tournament each year as well. Last week, witnessing the aftermath of Dorian inspired a call to action.

“We just started talking about how do we something as a baseball community,” Husband said.

The team will collect non-perishable items at the Diamond on Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “If you were in that position, you would want someone to reach out and help you as well,” Husband said. They’ll then ship the donations to the Bahamas.

The players will be collecting items like first aid supplies, toothbrushes, flashlights, batteries, can openers, hand sanitizer and gauze.