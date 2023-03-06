RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond School Board has voted to approve a 200-day school year for Fairfield Court Elementary.

Leaders voted in favor of the plan, called RPS200, at a meeting on Monday, March 6.

Superintendent Jason Kamras spearheaded the effort. Supporters have pointed to research that indicates a longer school year may help reverse learning loss in at-risk students. Test scores and academic achievement have been plummeting in the district since the pandemic started.

3rd District board member Kenya Gibson opposed the plan. She expressed concerns about funding the program, as well as doubts about what 20 extra school days would be able to achieve. 2nd District member Mariah White also disagreed with the motion. She said Fairfield Court is already accredited, and that the support should’ve gone to struggling schools instead.

Three other schools were considered for the longer school year. Westover Hills Elementary voted against it. Families are still voting at Overby-Sheppard Elementary and Cardinal Elementary. Kamras said the school board will hold another vote on these schools at its next meeting, if they decide to adopt RPS200.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.