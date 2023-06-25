A male victim was killed in a shooting in Hopewell Saturday evening

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC)- A male victim was killed in a shooting in Hopewell Saturday evening on Langston Park Drive.

According to a release from the Hopewell Police Department, officers responded to an address near Carter G. Woodson Middle School around 6:43 p.m. after reports of gunshots. They found a male victim on nearby Palm Street with a gunshot wound that went through his right arm and into his chest. He was taken to Chippenham Hospital, where he died.

The victim’s identity will not be released until his family is notified.

No information was released about potential suspects. Police are still investigating.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Hopewell Police Department at 804-541-2284.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 8News for updates.