RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead following late Monday night shooting on Raven Street.

Richmond Police officers responded at around 9:24 p.m. to the 1900 block of Raven Street for the report of a shooting. Once on scene, officers located a vehicle that had gone off the road and into the woods at Raven and Ford Streets. Officers say they found one male who had suffered a gunshot wound. That man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective M. Gouldman

at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips

Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting

methods are anonymous.