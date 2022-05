RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police officers are investigating after a man was found dead in Montrose Heights late Thursday night.

Officers responded to random gunfire on Jennie Scher Road just before midnight, near the Ashley Oaks Apartments next to Gillies Creek Park. They found the victim dead at the scene.

Police aren’t looking for any suspects at this time.

