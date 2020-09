RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a shooting Friday night in Richmond’s southside.

Police arrived to the 3000 block of Meadowbridge Road at 11:12 p.m. There, they found a man in a car suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are currently investigating this incident and ask that anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.