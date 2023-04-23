A man was hurt in an officer-involved shooting in Richmond Saturday night.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- A man is hurt after police say he was shot by a police officer after he approached the officer with a knife.

According to the Richmond Police Department, police were called to the 3100 block of Third Avenue near front street around 11:34 p.m. for a vehicle collision. When they got there a man holding a knife allegedly starting approaching an officer. That officer then shot the man.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two adults involved in the collision were also taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Detectives, officers and the forensics unit responded to the scene. The officer who shot the man is on administrative leave, which is normal procedure.

If you have any information, contact the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5112.

