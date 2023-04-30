The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Saturday night.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Saturday night.

According to a release from the department, officers responded to the 1000 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for a shooting at about 9:18 p.m. They found a man at the scene who had one gunshot wound.

Officers determined the shooting happened nearby on Calhoun Street near St. Peter Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5112.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 8News for updates.