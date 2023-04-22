A man was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in Richmond.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- A man was killed in a shooting in Richmond early Saturday morning.

According to an email from the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the 1800 block of R Street near Mosby Street at 12:13 a.m. They found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are still investigating, and no information was released about potential suspects.

If you have any information- contact the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5112.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 8news for updates.