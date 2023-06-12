A man was killed in a shooting at the Belt Atlantic apartments Sunday night.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- A man was killed in a shooting at the Belt Atlantic apartments in Richmond Sunday night.

According to a release from the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the complex in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike at approximately 10:34 pm for a reported shooting. They found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity was not released, and there is no information about a suspect.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5112.

