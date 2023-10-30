RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man and hurt a woman Sunday night.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Ruffin Road between Route 301 and i-95 around 9:02 p.m. for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found the man and woman with gunshot wounds.

The woman was treated at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

No information was released about suspects or a motive.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, contact the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5112.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.