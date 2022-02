A man is shot in the leg Saturday night in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- A man was shot in the leg on East Main Street in Richmond Saturday night.

Police told 8News they responded to the 700 block of East Main Street just after eleven o’clock Saturday night, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man’s injuries are non-life threatening, and police don’t have any suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.