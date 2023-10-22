HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- The Henrico Police Department is investigating a shooting that hurt a man Saturday night.

According to a release from the department, officers responded to the 2300 block of Johnson Place near Mechanicsville Turnpike, where a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no threat to the public and people thought to be involved have been detained.

There’s no word yet if any charges will be filed.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 8News for updates.