RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that hurt a man Saturday night.

A department spokesperson tells 8news officers responded to the 3600 block of West Broad Street, near the West Broad Apartments, around 8:15 p.m. They found a man with a gunshot wound when they got there.

The victim was taken to the hospital. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The victim has not been identified, and no information was released about a suspect.

If you have any information, contact the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5112.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 8News for updates.