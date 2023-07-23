CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- A man is fighting to live after he was stabbed at a Chesterfield Restaurant early Sunday morning.

According to a release, police officers responded to the Mi Patria restaurant at 6019 Belmont Road for a disturbance. They found a man with multiple stab wounds at the scene. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for two Hispanic men that may have been involved. One is described as being about 5-feet-8-inches tall, between 30 and 35 years old and wearing a white, long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans. The other is described as about 5-feet-eight-inches tall, between 20 and 25 years old, and wearing a white, long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.

Police say the suspects may have left in a white or black pickup truck.

Police are still investigating. If you have any information, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

This is a breaking story.