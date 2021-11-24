Man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery convicted of murder

Judge Timothy Walmsley reads and explains the charges to the jury during the trial of William “Roddie” Bryan, Travis McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael, all charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Travis McMichael, the man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery, was convicted of murder Wednesday.

The conviction carries a minimum sentence of life in prison. It is up to the judge to decide whether that comes with or without the possibility of parole.

McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, grabbed guns and jumped in a pickup truck to pursue the 25-year-old Black man after seeing him running in their neighborhood outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick in February 2020. Their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan joined the pursuit in his own pickup and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael fatally shooting Arbery.

Arbery’s killing became part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice after the graphic video leaked online two months later. All three men were charged with murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and attempted false imprisonment.

Though prosecutors did not argue that racism motivated the killing, federal authorities have charged all three men with hate crimes, alleging that they chased and killed Arbery because he was Black. That case is scheduled to go to trial in February.

