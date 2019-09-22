Martin Truex Jr. wins again at Richmond

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – SEPTEMBER 21: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, crosses the finish line to win the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway on September 21, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Martin Truex Jr. passed Kyle Busch with 25 laps to go and won his second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series playoff race Saturday night.

The victory completed a redemptive finish for Truex, the championship leader coming into the race. He was leading with 87 laps remaining when Ricky Stenhouse Jr., running on fresher tires, spun him out, allowing Busch to sail by for the race lead.

But Truex dropped only to third under caution, then gradually reeled his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate in and pulled away.

Gibbs cars won for the 15th time in 28 races this season, and finished in the top four spots, a first for the car owner.

Busch hung on to finish second, followed by teammates Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones. Pole-sitter Brad Keselowski was fifth.