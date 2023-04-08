HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- Nobody was hurt in a shooting incident in Henrico Friday night.

According to the Henrico Police Department, officers were called to the 2700 block of Harvie Road for a shooting at 11:36 p.m. When they arrived, they discovered an altercation had occurred between two people.

One of the people involved pulled out a gun and fired it in the direction of the other person involved. Nobody was hit, and no damage to nearby structures was reported.

The investigation is ongoing, but police believe this was an isolated incident and say there is not threat to the public.

If you have any information, contact the Henrico Police Department at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8news for updates.