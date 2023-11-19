CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- The Chesterfield Fire Department is investigating a house fire on Laurel Spring Road.

According to a department spokesperson, firefighters responded to the home in the 13800 block of Laurel Spring Road at 12:26 a.m. Sunday morning. Crews saw flames coming from one corner of the roof when they arrived.

Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely, and the fire was marked under control at 1:36 a.m.

The cause is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.