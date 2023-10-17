CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- One person was killed and another seriously injured in a house fire in Chesterfield early Tuesday morning.

Chesterfield Fire Department captain Joe Harvey told our 8News crew at the scene near the intersection of Lansmill Drive and Pine Forest Drive that the call came in at 1:17 a.m. First responders arrived at 1:22 a.m.

One person was killed in a fire on Lansmill Drive in Chesterfield Tuesday morning. (Credit: Alexis Bellamy/8news)

Captain Harvey confirmed one person died and another was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A dog was also rescued and is expected to survive.

An 8News crew is at the scene gathering more information, and authorities are expected to remain on site for a few hours.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 8News for updates .