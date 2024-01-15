RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- One person is dead and two others are hurt after a crash on Richmond Highway early Monday morning.

A Richmond Police Department official tells 8News a car crashed into a pole in the 4100 block of Richmond Highway near the intersection with Courtland Street.

No information was released about the identities of the people involved or what caused the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Call the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5112 if you have any information.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.