A person was shot on Whitcomb Street in Richmond early Sunday morning.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Whitcomb Street early Sunday morning.

Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of Whitcomb Street near the VCU parking lot on Mecklenburg Street around 12:32 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No information was released about the victim’s identity or a potential suspect.

If you have any information, contact the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5112.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 8News for updates.