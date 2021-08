A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress’ Thomas Jefferson Building, as seen from a window of the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Washington. A man sitting in the pickup truck outside the Library of Congress has told police that he has a bomb, and that’s led to a massive law enforcement response to determine whether it’s an operable explosive device. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man claiming he has a bomb and explosive materials in his pickup truck has prompted response from local police, U.S. Capitol Police and federal authorities on Thursday, locking down an area around the Library of Congress and forcing the evacuation of U.S. Capitol office buildings.

Check out photos of the scenes below:

A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress’ Thomas Jefferson Building, as seen from a window of the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Washington. A man sitting in the pickup truck outside the Library of Congress has told police that he has a bomb, and that’s led to a massive law enforcement response to determine whether it’s an operable explosive device. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

In this image taken through a window law enforcement officials surround an area near the U.S. Capitol and a Library of Congress building in Washington on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, as they investigate a report of a pickup truck containing an explosive device. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

This image taken through a window shows two law enforcement with rifles near the Library of Congress and the U.S. Capitol building in Washington on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Police are investigating a report Thursday of a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill and have evacuated multiple buildings on the sprawling Capitol complex, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger speaks to reporters about police investigation on a report of a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand at an intersection near the U.S. Capitol and a Library of Congress building in Washington on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, as law enforcement investigate a report of a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill and have evacuated have evacuated multiple buildings on the sprawling Capitol complex. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

A Metropolitan Police Department cruiser blocks a street near the U.S. Capitol and a Library of Congress building in Washington on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, as law enforcement officials investigate a report of a pickup truck containing an explosive device. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

People are evacuated from the James Madison Memorial Building, a Library of Congress building, in Washington on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, as law enforcement investigate a report of a pickup truck containing an explosive device near the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Law enforcement officials surround an area near the U.S. Capitol and a Library of Congress building in Washington on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, as they investigate a report of a pickup truck containing an explosive device. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A U.S. Capitol Police officer stands at an intersection near the U.S. Capitol and a Library of Congress building in Washington on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, as law enforcement investigate a report of a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill and have evacuated have evacuated multiple buildings on the sprawling Capitol complex. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

