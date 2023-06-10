CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)_ The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a shooting that hurt a woman early Saturday morning.

According to a release, officers responded to a hospital around 12:15 am, where they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She is expected to survive.

A man was arrested there, and police believe the victim and suspect know each other.

Police determined the shooting happened near the Chesterfield Apartments on Lingstorm Lane.

Charges are pending against the suspect.

Police continue their investigation.

If you have any information, call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 8News for updates.