CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a robbery of a BP gas station on Hull Street Road.

Officers responded to the store near Bryant and Stratton College around 10:25 p.m. Sunday. Police say a male suspect showed a gun and demanded money. He allegedly stole cash, a laptop and the victims’ phones.

Nobody was hurt.

The suspect is described as a tall, black male who was wearing a purple ski mask, yellow jacket and gloves.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 804-748-1251.

