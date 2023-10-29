HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC)- The Hopewell Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

According to a release from the department, officers responded to the 2000 block of Danville Street near 20th Avenue at about 3:28 p.m. They found a woman on the scene with a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Charmel Mason, died at the scene.

Benjamin Mason, 19, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor Reckless Handling of a Firearm. He was taken to Riverside Regional Jail and held without bond.

Police believe the shooting may have been an accident.

If you have any information, contact the Hopewell Police Department at 804-541-2284.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.